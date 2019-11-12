Tucsonans support veterans across the Old Pueblo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The people of Tucson continue to find creative ways to show veterans they're appreciated on Veterans Day.
On the east side Monday, students at Academy of Tucson Middle School flagged down drivers to stop by their bake sale. With red, white and blue all over the place, students and staff operated their annual bake sale to benefit Honor Flight Southern Arizona.
Now in its sixth year, the event has raised roughly $13,000, according to teacher Janet Dougherty. She said the average cost for a single veteran to take the long-weekend adventure to Washington D.C. is approximately $1,000.
Dougherty, a veteran herself, said they hope to pay for another seat or two on the next flight.
"I can't think of a better way to model...the patriotism and solidarity for those who've served, then starting with younger people," she said.
It started with food drives for Jahmar Anthony and DJs Against Hunger. Now the group organizes all sorts of events around southern Arizona. The latest was a collaboration Monday with Bad Boys Barbershop to offer free haircuts on the Southern Arizona VA campus.
"You don't got to be a millionaire to help your community," he said. "Sometimes we have different friends and they have different skills that we can partner together...and it works out."
Jessie Loya, owner of Bad Boys Barbershop, said they're typically closed on Mondays. His team didn't let the day go to waste. They provided more than 40 free haircuts. That's a day's work in just half the time.
“I love supporting the community,” said Loya. “Veterans fought for us, some died for us. We got to get their back.”
Mark Flanigan made it just in time to have a seat in front of Loya. He's usually at the VA for physical therapy, but Flanigan wanted to make sure he checked out the unique event.
Service to country goes back generations for Flanigan's family. He appreciates service to community as well.
“I think people can relate to that whether they’re veterans or not,” he said. “We’re all here...in America. We’re all part of this country and this culture, and we should acknowledge the contributions everyone makes in society in their own ways.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.