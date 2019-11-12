Police determine no credible threat at Sahuaro High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TUSD, TPD and School Safety have determined there is no credible threat at Sahuaro High School after investigating a rumor being shared on social media.
School is expected to proceed as usual tomorrow according to TUSD.
TUSD says there will be extra security on campus as a preliminary precaution for student’s safety.
Anyone who feels the need to report a school threat is asked to call Sahuaro High School 520-731-7103, School Safety at 520-584-7676, or 911.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.