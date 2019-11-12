Veterans parade marks 100th year for holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veteran’s Day was officially proclaimed a holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.
The theme of this year’s parade was “100 Years of Honoring Veterans."
Thousands of flag waving spectators cheered and clapped as the veteran’s, many dressed in their uniforms festooned with medals, passed by walking, in a convertible or sitting in a float towed by a truck decked out for the day.
The first 20 entrants of the parade were veteran’s motorcycle groups who warmed up the crowds with lots of noise.
Just about 100 entrants vied for prizes for best float, motorcycle group, marching band or honor guard.
The parade lasted about an hour and a half.
Many shouted from the sidelines “thank you for your service” as they waved to the soldiers, pasts and present.
Like Stephanie Kirk, whose World War Two grandfather recently passed away.
“I say thank you for your service because I generally mean that,” she said. “And they see that as a possible role model and they thank thanking them too.”
A survey by the Cohen Veteran’s Service said 49 percent of the veteran’s felt “uncomfortable” when hearing that platitude.
Carlos Durazo says he appreciate being thanked, but many didn’t know how to respond. Many said they would rather be asked about their service on a more personal level.
Former Marine Carlos Durazo says he understands that because most civilians haven’t seen what they have while deployed.
But he says “it’s a compliment, i appreciate it and i thank them back for thanking me for what I’ve done.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.