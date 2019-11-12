Watch: Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area

Possible meteor lights up the sky over st. Louis Gateway Arch
November 12, 2019 at 9:29 AM MST - Updated November 12 at 9:29 AM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.

The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O’Fallon.

Meteor Captured on video over St. Charles County MO

Tom Stolze of O'fallon, Missouri captured a video of the meteor that was visible across the area this evening. Wow! He has been gracious to share it and allow us to post it here on our page. Did anyone else capture a picture or video? If so we would love to see it!

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Monday, November 11, 2019

Other videos posted on social media showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.

Doorbell camera catches meteor light up the sky

