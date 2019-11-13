After a horrific crash, Tucson cyclist searches for a stolen bike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is appealing to the public for help in finding a stolen bike. It went missing Sunday morning at the Heirloom Farmer’s Markets in Rillito Park. It’s no ordinary bike, though, this one has incredible sentimental value.
On Sept. 15, 2018, KOLD News 13 first broke the news of a bicyclist struck by a pickup truck on Aviation Road and Broadway Boulevard.
Doug Levy, a passerby, says he arrived shortly after the collision. At that time, he said only paramedics were on the scene. Levy said he will never forget what he witnessed.
“[The bicyclist] was not moving but his screams were piercing,” he said. “The hit had to have propelled his body maybe three, three and a half, maybe four lanes of Broadway traffic. I looked at the front of the pickup truck and I knew that his body had caused the damage to that pickup truck. Just that blow alone, I thought he would die.”
The bicyclist was Marc Luety. He was training for El Tour de Tucson, one of the largest rides in the U.S. Last year would have been Luety’s fourth consecutive year participating in the tour.
“I was travelling up Broadway … honestly, that’s all I remember,” Luety said. “I was told that I was hit on my right side and traveled across Broadway.”
Luety was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
“If I remember correctly, it had to do with a lung collapse and [the hospital staff had to] have me under critical watch. I had to have a blood transfusion.”
He also suffered a severe brain injury and had to be inundated for more than 24 hours, according to family members.
“There were definitely times where I worried for the worst but then other times where I felt this faith in me that I knew it wasn’t the end,” said Alieen Sullivan, Luety’s fiancée.
Luety miraculously pulled through but his journey to health wasn’t easy. A crucial part of his psychological recovery was his bike, affectionately named Red Robin.
“[After three months in evidence] I did get it back,” Luety said. “It was not in wonderful condition as you can imagine. I went back to the team that build it and had them help me put it back together, I spent more time and money [on the bike]. It meant something to me because I felt like we both survived and were both still going to race again.”
That dream is on hold now. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Luety’s bike was stolen. He says the bike racks were full at the Heirlooms Farmers Markets.
“I leaned it next to a tree and wrapped it several times,” Luety said.
Luety said he left the bike for only a few minutes and when he returned it was gone. The family canvased the area and put up fliers. They posted on social media, hoping someone would recognize it. Luety said, with the custom work that went into it, there’s no other bike like it in Tucson.
“It’s a great bike,” he said. “Light weight, expensive. But it’s also a big piece of my heart. [The tour] is the finish line; it’s all the time and effort, being able to cross it again regardless of everything that happened and knowing it didn’t stop me.”
Luety filed a police report so anyone with information can contact the Tucson Police Department at (520)-791-4444. The family is also offering a reward, no questions asked, for its return. You can contact them at (520)-850-4000.
