FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful stretch of weather moving in!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very quiet, above average forecast in store for southern Arizona!! Temps will be in the low 80s ranging from about 5-8 degrees above average. Enjoy! It looks like we could be seeing some changes late next week.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with clouds thinning. Highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Clouds move in through the day. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.