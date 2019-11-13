Hit-and-run crash causes lane closures at 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating the cause of a hit-and-run collision on 22nd Street that left victims with life-threatening injuries.
Officers shut down east and westbound lanes on 22nd Street from Wilmot Road to Craycroft Road while investigators on are scene, according to a tweet from TPD public information officer Sgt. Pete Dugan. The crash left at least two cars in the road way, one flipped onto its hood.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
