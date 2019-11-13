Hundreds head to Tucson to avoid country’s arctic temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There's something to be said about landing without extra baggage, like the concern that your day at the airport may not go as planned.
"I was worried about getting out of town," said Melinda Wayland, who escaped Nashville's first taste of winter this season.
“All the hype in Nashville, everyone flies to the grocery store and parks their cars around the hills,” Wayland said.
Many travelers who arrived in Tucson were worried they might not have made it after thousands of delays and cancellations flooded airports Monday.
The sight of travelers holding their winter coats and wearing long-sleeves wasn’t uncommon around Tucson International Airport.
"This is my last burst of nice before I go into my winter sleep," said Nina Kumpu, visiting Tucson from New Hampshire.
These travelers show that snow and possible record-breaking cold temperatures still aren’t stopping travelers and their plans.
“I know it will get cool at night but it will be beautiful during the day,” Wayland said.
To find out what areas of the country are facing the worst when it comes to delays and cancellations, visit the Misery Map at www.flightaware.com/miserymap/
