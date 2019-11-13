PCSD: Home burglary suspects take off on bikes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for you to help track down two burglary suspects.
The incident under investigation happened in the area of Ina and Shannon roads in October.
The suspects entered through an unlocked gate and snuck around, hoping to avoid the cameras.
But that didn’t happen. The cameras caught the man and woman going into a side room or storage area. Investigators said the door was unlocked so it was an easy target for the suspects.
The man and woman left with a butane torch and some paint. They were last seen riding bikes.
The suspects are described as a white woman and man in their 30s. If you have seen then riding in your neighborhood or know something about this case, you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.