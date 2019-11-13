Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit checks case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking to identify a suspect who they say attempted to cash counterfeit checks back in Sept. 2019
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9 a.m., Deputies responded to a report of counterfeit checks being cashed at local businesses.
They discovered that a suspect had cashed three checks drawn on a Vantage West bank account on August 12, 2019.
The suspect was described as a white male possibly in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, blue button-down shirt, and blue jeans.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating this incident and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s).
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
