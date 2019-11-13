Street sign typo garners attention on Reddit communities

A small typo on a street sign printed 19th Street as "19st Street." (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 12, 2019 at 7:27 PM MST - Updated November 12 at 7:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A street sign located at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and 19th Street is garnering a lot of attention.

At first glance, the mistake might not be so noticeable. But, look closely, 19th Street is printed as “19st," instead.

City leaders said, according to the Arizona Daily Star, that mistakes like this aren’t very common.

Since Monday, the sign has still been up, but the Star reports it should cost around $23 for a replacement.

