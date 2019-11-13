Street sign typo garners attention on Reddit communities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A street sign located at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and 19th Street is garnering a lot of attention.
At first glance, the mistake might not be so noticeable. But, look closely, 19th Street is printed as “19st," instead.
City leaders said, according to the Arizona Daily Star, that mistakes like this aren’t very common.
Since Monday, the sign has still been up, but the Star reports it should cost around $23 for a replacement.
