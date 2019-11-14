All MVD services interrupted by computer outage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A computer outage affecting multiple state agencies has caused disruption to all Arizona Department of Transportation MVD services.
This includes MVD and Authorized Third Party offices statewide. ServiceArizona.com is also affected, meaning online services are currently not available. Customers are urged to delay office and online visits until this problem is corrected.
Overnight,computer technicians discovered a malfunction with a fiber optic line that serves numerous state agencies. Repairs are underway though there is no estimated time for completion.
Updates will be provided as needed.
