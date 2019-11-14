Brooke’s Bargains: Stream fatigue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have two new streaming services from household names starting up this month - and if you're like more than half of Americans, you already feel like there is *too much content out there.
We understand. That’s why Brooke’s Bargains is here to help you navigate your streaming service options.
The new Disney Plus, launching Nov. 12, is creating buzz with content from Disney franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. It’s at the low end of the cost scale, but to start, it will offer 127 shows – a fraction of big streaming companies’ offerings. But there will be deals. Many Verizon customers will get Disney Plus Free. And, for $12.99 per month, you can bundle Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.
Apple TV Plus is starting with four original shows, including “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. You can get it free for a year when you buy an Apple device. Otherwise, it’s still the cheapest streaming service at $4.99.
Despite their big brands, these fledgling services can’t yet compete with veterans Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. They each have libraries of around two thousand shows, plus thousands of movies, and are competing feverishly to up their game, creating more and more can’t-miss content.
The third newcomer to the streaming game will be HBO Max. Right now, HBO is the most expensive of the streaming bunch - but, there's a bonus coming here for subscribers. When HBO Max adds to the streaming frenzy in May, current HBO Now subscribers will get Max at no extra charge. Max promises iconic series like “Friends” and “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” plus Hollywood movies before other services get them.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers, at last check, from least to most expensive (per month):
- Apple TV Plus: $4.99
- Disney Plus: $6.99Amazon
- Prime Video: $8.99 (without Prime benefits)
- Hulu, without ads: $11.99
- Netflix (most popular plan) $12.99
- HBO Now: $14.99
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.