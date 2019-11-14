FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy the 80s while they’re here!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 14, 2019 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated November 14 at 4:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very quiet, above average forecast in store for southern Arizona!! Temps will be in the low 80s ranging from about 5-8 degrees above average. Enjoy! It looks like we could be seeing some changes late next week as the pattern flips, temps cool and rain chances increase!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with clouds thinning. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

