Oro Valley residents want recall election for mayor, vice mayor

“On October 2, 2019, the Town Council voted in a six to one vote to keep all 36 holes of golf. The Council is deliberating about capital improvement priorities and how and when to pay for them. The Town has dedicated a ½ cent sales tax for golf which generates around $2.5 Million per year and I believe this is adequate funding to repair the courses if we realize the promised increased revenue. By opening both courses to outside play, doing a membership drive, and accepting HOA contributions to increase revenue, the Town has projected a reduction in the tax subsidy for golf which would facilitate phased capital improvements beginning in 2021.”