Six injuries reported at high school shooting in Santa Clarita, Cal.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP/Gray News) — Los Angeles County authorities say 6 injuries are reported after a shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita.
Deputies are responding to the incident at Saugus High School, and nearby schools are on lockdown.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department are also responding to the scene amid a massive police response. Police are searching for a suspect.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.