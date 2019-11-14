Registered sex offender sentenced to 173.5 years for violations with underage victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was sentenced to 173.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections for charges involving underage victims.
Earlier this year, a jury had found 44-year-old Patrick Michael Winkler guilty of 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2 counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, 3 counts of Unlawful Age Misrepresentation, and 1 count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Winkler is a registered sex offender who previously served nearly 15 years in prison for child molestation. In March 2017, Winkler was released on community supervision.
A year after Winkler’s release, a parole officer found concerning conversations in one of Winkler’s online accounts along with images of underage girls. The parole officer reported Winkler’s online activity to the Tucson Police Department. Detectives launched an investigation and found videos and images of child pornography on Winkler’s cellphone that were downloaded between November 2017 and March 2018.
Investigators also discovered that Winkler used the cellphone app “Whisper” to attempt to lure minors for sexual exploitation. In some of these online conversations, Winkler knowingly misrepresented his age in an attempt to prey on underage girls. Winkler also did not disclose his Whisper account, which is a violation of his registered sex offender requirements.
“Protecting our children from predators must always be a top priority of our communities,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Multiple agencies worked together to hold this predator accountable and should be commended for their commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.”
To report the online exploitation of children, please visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
The public can make reports of suspected online attempts to lure children for sexual acts, extra-familial child sexual molestation, child pornography, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet. If you or someone else are in immediate danger, please call 911 or your local police.
