Renovations complete; tournaments now a possibility for Randolph handball courts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The months-long project to improve the condition of the handball courts at the Randolph Complex has ended and there was a celebration on Thursday, Nov. 14, to mark the event near Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way.
The nonprofit World Players of Handball has been behind the push to improve the courts. Five of the 10 courts at the facility were in desperate need of repair. The group has been planning to make improvements to the courts for the past 10 years. Finally this spring, they received the green light to go ahead with the work.
We were there in June to tour the courts before the repairs. They were four-wall courts that were dark and closed in. They looked pretty bad, the playing surface wasn’t great, graffiti covered the walls and trash had collected on the courts.
The WPH says over the last few months the crews have worked really hard to transform the courts. The five courts were painted white with the WPH logo on them. The playing surface is nice and smooth. There’s also a shaded area and a picnic area for players and families to hang out. WPH says it can now host tournaments and grow the game with the youth in the Tucson community thanks to the improvements.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.