Teens to bike 17 hours for an El Tour de Tucson indoor record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Six teens are going for the El Tour de Tucson indoor record.
They’re all students at Pueblo High School. The standing record is 975 minutes — they’re hoping to ride for 1,020 minutes — or 17 hours. They do get a break every hour for five minutes. They began their ride at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 and plan to go until 11 p.m.
The teens said they’ve been training every Saturday, riding around the loop.
And what will they do when they finish?
Some said sleep, some said they might catch up on homework.
