Tucson Police Department responds to shooting at downtown Eegee’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a downtown Eegee’s restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The incident happened at the local chain’s newer location at 243 E. Speedway Blvd. last Wednesday night, just up the street from Pima Community College’s downtown campus. No one was injured, but police believe someone fired a shot at the restaurant after leaving the drive-thru, according to an email from TPD public information officer Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers are on the scene investigating the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
