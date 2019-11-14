Willcox residents get ready for Boeing’s new space capsule

The Starliner was designed to accommodate seven passengers or a mix of crew and cargo. The spacecraft has an innovative structure and is resuable up to 10 times, with a six month turnaround time. It will be the only American-built capsule certified to land on the ground, due to it’s parachute and airbag systems. It is equipped with four launch abort engines to provide a safe escape for astronauts from the launch pad through ascent to orbit. It will also fly and dock autonomously.