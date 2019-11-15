ACTION DAYS: Temperatures drop, rain chances increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20-21.
Southern Arizona will see some changes late next week as temperatures cool and rain chances increase.
FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 30 percent chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.
