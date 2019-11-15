ACTION DAYS: Temperatures drop, rain chances increase

Highs in the 60s begin Wednesday

By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 27, 2019 at 7:11 AM MST - Updated November 15 at 11:43 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared Action Days for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20-21.

Southern Arizona will see some changes late next week as temperatures cool and rain chances increase.

We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day.

FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 30 percent chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

