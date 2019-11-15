AZ Weekend, Nov. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are still looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Here's a look at a few things happening in your AZ weekend:
Kartchner Caverns 20th Anniversary
Kartchner Caverns State Park is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 16.
You can get into the park for free between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There is a fee if you want to take a tour of the cave.
If you are planning on the tour – the park urges you to call as soon as possible and make a reservation.
Sweat for Pets
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is hosting the 5K walk and run on Saturday.
This is the first time the event will be held at the Kino Sports Complex on Ajo Way.
Money raised goes towards homeless pets in our community.
Registration starts at 8 a.m.
Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert!
The Arizona - Sonora Desert Museum is hosting the second annual food and drink festival, Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert! on Saturday.
Learn about and taste foods unique to the area.
There will also be chef competition, food trucks and local brews.
The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For more things to do around southern Arizona and get your hands on some deals - visit theazweekend.com.
