Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

Police seek dark-colored pickup that fled north on Park Avenue

Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run collision
Park Avenue was closed between 22nd Street and 29th Street/Silverlake Road because of a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a bicyclist on Friday, Nov. 15. (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 15, 2019 at 6:52 AM MST - Updated November 15 at 8:37 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle on Tucson’s south side Friday morning, Nov. 15.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Police briefly closed South Park Avenue between East 22nd Street and East 29th Street/East Silverlake Road.

Police say the vehicle involved may be a dark-colored pickup similar in appearance to a Ford Ranger. It should have front-end damage on the passenger side. It was last seen heading north on Park.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.