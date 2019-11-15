Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle on Tucson’s south side Friday morning, Nov. 15.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Police briefly closed South Park Avenue between East 22nd Street and East 29th Street/East Silverlake Road.
Police say the vehicle involved may be a dark-colored pickup similar in appearance to a Ford Ranger. It should have front-end damage on the passenger side. It was last seen heading north on Park.
No further information was immediately available.
