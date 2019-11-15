Charges dropped against teen in rough arrest

Charges dropped in quadruple amputee arrest
November 14, 2019 at 8:30 PM MST - Updated November 14 at 8:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s office dropped disorderly conduct charges against 15-year-old Immanuel Oloya, who was the arrested by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in September.

Oloya, is a quadruple amputee, was wrestled to the floor by a sheriff’s deputy inside a group home on the south side of Tucson. The video was shot by a 16-year-old who was also arrested by the deputy.

A worker called law enforcement to the home over a disturbance.

The video was released by the Pima County Public Defender’s Office but had not been shared with the Pima County Attorney’s Office prior to its release.

Right after the county attorney’s office viewed the tape for the first time, Oloya’s charges were dropped.

Today, for the first time, our office saw the video from the September 26th, 2019 incident involving Immanuel Oloya. The Public Defender obtained this video and released it to news media, but our office was not given any opportunity to review this video until today. Upon reviewing the video, we have dismissed the charges pertaining to this incident.
Statement from Jonathan Mosher, chief criminal deputy

There are still some questions about the charges against the 16-year-old who filmed the incident but the office said it will clear those up in the near future.

Right now, the sheriff’s department is conducting an internal investigation into the the incident.

Sam Jurgena, the public defender representing Oloya, said the teen wanted the video to be shared with the media because he wanted to protect others in group homes.

“He wanted to talk, he wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure something good comes from this,” Jurgena said. “He just wants to make sure this does not happen to other kids in the system.”

