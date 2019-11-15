Charges dropped against teen in rough arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s office dropped disorderly conduct charges against 15-year-old Immanuel Oloya, who was the arrested by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in September.
Oloya, is a quadruple amputee, was wrestled to the floor by a sheriff’s deputy inside a group home on the south side of Tucson. The video was shot by a 16-year-old who was also arrested by the deputy.
A worker called law enforcement to the home over a disturbance.
The video was released by the Pima County Public Defender’s Office but had not been shared with the Pima County Attorney’s Office prior to its release.
Right after the county attorney’s office viewed the tape for the first time, Oloya’s charges were dropped.
There are still some questions about the charges against the 16-year-old who filmed the incident but the office said it will clear those up in the near future.
Right now, the sheriff’s department is conducting an internal investigation into the the incident.
Sam Jurgena, the public defender representing Oloya, said the teen wanted the video to be shared with the media because he wanted to protect others in group homes.
“He wanted to talk, he wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure something good comes from this,” Jurgena said. “He just wants to make sure this does not happen to other kids in the system.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.