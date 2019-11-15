FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful weekend across southern AZ!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very quiet, above average forecast in store for southern Arizona!! Temps will be in the low 80s ranging from about 5-8 degrees above average. Enjoy! It looks like we could be seeing some changes late next week as the pattern flips, temps cool and rain chances increase!
FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.
