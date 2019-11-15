FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another beautiful weekend across southern AZ!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 15, 2019 at 4:01 AM MST - Updated November 15 at 4:01 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very quiet, above average forecast in store for southern Arizona!! Temps will be in the low 80s ranging from about 5-8 degrees above average. Enjoy! It looks like we could be seeing some changes late next week as the pattern flips, temps cool and rain chances increase!

FRIDAY: Clouds build in through the day with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

