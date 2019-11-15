Officials investigate armed robbery with shots fired on Tucson’s northwest side

PCSD investigating an armed robbery with shots fired. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 15, 2019 at 9:54 AM MST - Updated November 15 at 10:23 AM

BREAKING: Deputies are investigating a shooting and armed robbery on Orange Grove and Mona Lisa. Suspect vehicle is described as a White Ford F-150 with “Bear Communications” on the side. It is pulling a trailer with a spool of red conduit inside. Melissa Egan KOLD is on the scene.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are in the area of Mona Lisa and Orange Grove investigating an armed robbery with shots fired.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a White Ford F-150 with “Bear Communications” on the side, is pulling a trailer with a spool of red conduit inside. The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, between the age of 35 to 45. Officials say he is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, with a red bandanna on his head.

If the vehicle or suspect is seen, please call 911 and do not attempt to make contact with him.

If you are in the area of Orange Grove and Mona Lisa, please expect delays and consider finding alternate routes of travel.

