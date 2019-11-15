Officials investigate armed robbery with shots fired on Tucson’s northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are in the area of Mona Lisa and Orange Grove investigating an armed robbery with shots fired.
The suspect’s vehicle, described as a White Ford F-150 with “Bear Communications” on the side, is pulling a trailer with a spool of red conduit inside. The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, between the age of 35 to 45. Officials say he is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, with a red bandanna on his head.
If the vehicle or suspect is seen, please call 911 and do not attempt to make contact with him.
If you are in the area of Orange Grove and Mona Lisa, please expect delays and consider finding alternate routes of travel.
