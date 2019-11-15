Taylor Swift banned from early music for AMAs performance, Netflix documentary

This Aug. 26, 2019 photo shows Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Swift says she may not be performing at the American Music Awards because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs. Swift said on Instagram Thursday that she planned to play a medley of her hits when she’s named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24. But Swift says the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the performance an illegal re-recording. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)