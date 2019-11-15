UArizona fraternity moves seasonal warehouse supplies for Tucson nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) partnered with More Than a Bed (MTaB) non-profit organization to move warehouse supplies on a Saturday morning.
MTaB non-profit organization supports foster family and adopted family needs by giving them beds, clothes, diapers, household goods and other materials.
TKE moved the semi-trailer full of winter donations from the storage container into the showroom and moved the summer items into storage for the season.
“Fraternities sometimes make the news for the wrong reasons. Today we see a great group of Fraternity members do something really good for an amazing non-profit in our Tucson community,” said Victor Bellino who not only acts as a mentor to TKE, but also regularly volunteers at MTaB.
It’s a a philanthropic event for the UArizona fraternity this wasn’t their first time helping the non-profit.
“This is a huge undertaking and we could not have done this without their help as we are a small nonprofit organization, and we have a wonderful, but small, volunteer staff,” said Grace Stocksdale, MTaB’s founder and director.
In March, the TKE helped with the move of seasonal supplies. Both groups felt lucky to be able to be a part of the necessary overhaul.
“They showed up and worked very hard all morning to get the job done,” said Tori Bellino, a warehouse manager for MTaB.
Jared Beckham, TKE’s fraternity president said they helping MTaB because of all the good they contribute to the community. He said they will continue to look forward to opportunities to help the organization.
If you want to donate to MtaB, click HERE.
