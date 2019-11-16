Deputy involved in teen-aged quadruple amputee arrest identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy who arrested a teen-aged quadruple amputee as 11-year veteran Manuel Van Santen.
Following the release of the video, which showed Van Santen wrestling a 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground in a group home, PCSD began an internal investigation into the incident. As of Friday, Nov. 15, Van Santen was placed on administrative leave while investigation is underway, according to an email from PSCD public information officer Deputy James Allerton.
