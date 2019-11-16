UPDATE: Power, water restored to residents west of Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customers west of Interstate 10 now have electricity and water service after a power outage left nearly 3,000 Tucson Electric Power customers without service Saturday afternoon. The outage also caused a major service disruption to nearly 2,000 Tucson Water customers in the same area.
Customers between Ironwood Hill Drive just past Anklam Road, between El Rio Drive and Painted Hills Drive were without power for part of the afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, according to an outage map on TEP’s website. The outage was caused by either equipment repairs or replacement.
Customers had their power restored just after 3 p.m., according to the map.
Tucson Water customers in the same area were without service, according to a tweet from the utility company. An earlier tweet said the water outage was connected to the power outage.
Tucson Water restored service to the area at around 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.