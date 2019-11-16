FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We have a few more days in the mid-80s before we see some big changes to our forecast!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain chances enter the forecast beginning on Tuesday and continuing through at least Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance for rain with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s. First Alert Action Day!
THURSDAY: Rain continues (60%) as daytime highs fall into the lower-60s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the lower-60s.
SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the lower-60s.
