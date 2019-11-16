FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We have a few more days in the mid-80s before we see some big changes to our forecast!

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 16, 2019 at 7:18 PM MST - Updated November 16 at 7:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rain chances enter the forecast beginning on Tuesday and continuing through at least Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance for rain with highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s. First Alert Action Day!

THURSDAY: Rain continues (60%) as daytime highs fall into the lower-60s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain with highs in the lower-60s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the lower-60s.

