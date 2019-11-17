Rural Metro fire, Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescue hike near Finger Rock trail head

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Rural Metro Fire Department rescued a hiker near the Finger Rock trail head earlier Saturday evening.
Deputy James Allerton, a public information officer with PCSD, said in an email that rescue teams responded to a call at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Crews with Rural Metro Fire Department and PCSD rescued one man with injuries, but it’s not clear the extent of his injuries or why he needed to be rescued.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
