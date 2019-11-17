Tucson students spread their wings in aviation club

Southern Arizona Teen Aviation Inc. has plans to help kids build a plane

This file photo shows students with Southern Arizona Teen Aviation Inc. building a plane from scratch in 2018. This year, new students will attempt their own project. (Source: KOLD News 13 file photo)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 16, 2019 at 5:08 PM MST - Updated November 16 at 5:09 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few Tucson students are learning everything they need to know about planes through a club piloted by retired industry professionals.

Southern Arizona Teen Aviation Inc. teaches flight-minded kids the ins and outs of the aviation world. That means building a plane from scratch.

It’s not the first time these teens have built their own metal bird. The group started a similar project with nine students in 2018.

For Brian Zelt, a student who worked on the first project, the experience was rewarding.

“Just the culmination of like everything we worked on was amazing to see. Seeing every part that I worked on, work the way it was meant to and it actually worked, it was just amazing,” Zelt said.

Now, the group has plans to kick off their second build soon.

“I was actually not participating in the club at the time that this one was built, but I’m really excited for the people that got to do that, I think that they’re really going to be proud of themselves,” said Leah Dahl, a Pusche Ridge Christian Academy senior currently involved in Southern Arizona Teen Aviation Inc.

