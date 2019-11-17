Two Arkansas chemistry professors accused of making meth

Dr. Bradley Rowland is seen in an undated photo provided by the Clark County Sherrifs Office. Officials say two chemistry professors in Arkansas have been arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. The Clark County sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Bradley Allen Rowland and 45-year-old Terry David Bateman were arrested Friday, Nov. 15. 2019. (Clark County Sheriffs Office via AP) (Source: AP)