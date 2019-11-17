UArizona hosts first ever Regents’ Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona hosted the first ever Regents’ Cup on Saturday, Nov. 17.
The Regents’ Cup included various rounds of civil dialogue, solutions, persuasive storytelling and Oxford-style debate. Sprinkle in some stories from personal experiences and you have the Regents’ Cup.
Teams from Arizona, Arizona State and Northern Arizona competed.
Two winners, Joshua Pardhe and Valielza O’Keefe from Arizona State took home the 2019 Regents’ Cup.
“I hope that Arizona, much like Arizona has done in many other regards, that we can provide a great example for the nation on what civil discourse means, the importance of it and just how it’s done,” said Karrin Taylor Robson, ABOR member.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.