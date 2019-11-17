WILDCATS WIN: Women upset Texas, men win at McKale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a great day to be a University of Arizona hoops fan.
The women’s team traveled to Austin, Texas where they took on the nationally-ranked Longhorns. Junior guard Aari McDonald put up an impressive 44 points to lead all scorers Sunday afternoon. The final score was 83-58.
Arizona is now 4-0. They’ll be back at McKale Center this week. The Wildcats host Prairie View for an 11:00 a.m. game on Wednesday, November 20.
The men’s team remains undefeated as well. They beat New Mexico State by a final of 83-53.
Freshman forward Zeke Nnaji scored a game-high 19 points. Two other Wildcats reached double digits in scoring. On defense, the home team held the Aggies to just 21 points in the first half.
Currently ranked 19th in the nation, Arizona men’s basketball will play again at McKale on Thursday night. It’ll be a 7:00 p.m. tip-off against South Dakota State.
