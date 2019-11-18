Banner Children’s medical center collects toys for sick children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Urgent Care is partnering with the couriers at Sonora Quest Laboratories to deliver holiday cheer to pediatric patients.
From now until Dec. 13, Banner Urgent Care is collecting new toys at all of its 45 locations across Arizona. Sonora Quest couriers will be picking up the new toy donations and delivering them to Diamond Children’s Medical Center as well as Banner Children’s metro Phoenix locations, Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale.
If you don’t have time to shop, you can support the Banner Urgent Care Toy Drive with a tax-deductible donation made from your smart phone to help stock the Toy Closets. To donate, simply text Banner to 95495.
“We’re delighted to help children in need during the holidays,’’ said Katrina Catto, Banner Urgent Care CEO. “So many times, people want to help but they are unsure what to do. Making sure a child who has to be in the hospital during the holidays gets a great surprise is one of the best things that you can do.’’
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.