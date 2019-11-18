Deputies investigate suspicious death in Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death in Catalina.
Deputies were called to the 14000 block of North Bowman Road for a report of a man down at 4:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Once at the scene, they found a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma.
Bowman Road is closed between East Wilds and East Rollins roads.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.