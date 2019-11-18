Fire crews respond to senior living facility for fire in laundry room

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished a small fire at a senior living facility on the east side early on Monday, Nov. 18.
About 25 residents were forced out of the building in the 8400 block of East Speedway Boulevard, but no injuries were reported.
The fire began in a dryer in the laundry room and firefighters had it under control at 1 a.m., nine minutes after arriving.
A second alarm was dispatched for precautionary reasons because of the type of facility, but the fire was under control before most of the other units arrived.
Residents were allowed to return to their rooms after the smoke had been cleared from the building.
