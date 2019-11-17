FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our dry and warm spell is coming to an end! Rain will move in as early as Tuesday and continuing on and off through Friday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two systems will impact our region next week bringing us widespread rain, mountain and snow and much cooler temperatures.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-80s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper-70s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s. First Alert Action Day!
THURSDAY: Rain continues (70%) as daytime highs fall into the lower-60s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the lower-60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.