FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our dry and warm spell is coming to an end! Rain will move in as early as Tuesday and continuing on and off through Friday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 17, 2019 at 5:29 PM MST - Updated November 17 at 5:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two systems will impact our region next week bringing us widespread rain, mountain and snow and much cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-50s.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper-70s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper-60s. First Alert Action Day!

THURSDAY: Rain continues (70%) as daytime highs fall into the lower-60s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for rain with highs in the lower-60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

