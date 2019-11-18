Flash Flood Watch issued for areas in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of south central Arizona from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
NWST says affected areas include:
- Aguila Valley
- Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
- Buckeye/Avondale
- Cave Creek/New River
- Central Phoenix
- Deer Valley
- Dripping Springs
- Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend
- Globe/Miami
- Mazatzal Mountains
- New River Mesa
- North Phoenix/Glendale
- Northwest Pinal County
- Pinal/Superstition Mountains
- Rio Verde/Salt River
- San Carlos
- Scottsdale/Paradise Valley
- Sonoran Desert National Monument
- South Mountain/Ahwatukee
- Southeast Gila County
- Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
- Superior
- The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area
- The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area
- Tonopah Desert
- Tonto Basin
- West Pinal County
The NWS says a series of storms will bring widespread rainfall to the desert. That heavy rain could lead to flooding.
KOLD News 13 has announced that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be First Alert Action Days. We call for an Action Day any time we think the weather will affect your day. Find out more about the Action Days happening this week.
