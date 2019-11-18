KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BIG changes coming our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two systems will impact our region next week bringing us widespread rain, mountain and snow and much cooler temperatures.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance for rain with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! Rain continues (70%) as daytime highs fall into the low 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for rain in the morning. Skies clear later with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
