More than 200 foreign nationals surrender to border agents near Sasabe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five separate groups of mostly family units surrendered to Border Patrol agents over a five-hour period near Sasabe, Ariz., on Saturday night, Nov. 16.
According to information from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the largest of the groups was 129 people. People in the groups came from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua. Their ages ranged from six months to 56 years old.
Tucson Sector agents apprehended 6,352 people in October. 2,968 of them were unaccompanied children or families who surrendered to agents.
Recently, families entering the United States illegally have shifted from entering west of Lukeville to the Sasabe area.
