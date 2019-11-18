PCSD: Missing dog rescued from cliff near Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Of all the animals that could be spotted on a hike in southern Arizona, it was a lone dog that prompted someone to call for help Sunday.
Teams from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association hit the trail just after 9:30 a.m. to find a dog believed to be at the edge of a cliff near the end of Blackett’s Ridge trail.
Kanto could be seen from a helicopter, according to a press release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The recuse was initiated because deputies worried the dog’s owner might be in trouble or people passing by might put themselves in danger just to help Kanto.
With the help of a safety line, some beef jerky and plenty of water, crews coaxed Kanto off the rocks and helped him down the trail.
Deputies learned the dog’s owner was out of town, according to the department’s press release. It stated Kanto had runaway from his dog sitter, who proceeded to hang flyers around Tucson and share pictures on social media in hopes of finding him.
Kanto is microchipped, so deputies were able to determine to whom he belongs and where he lives. The dog is resting at the home of a SARA volunteer and will be back home Monday.
