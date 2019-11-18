Seeing smoke? Slash pile burning to be conducted on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews will begin burning slash piles from forest thinning on Mt. Lemmon from Nov. 19 through 21, weather permitting.
Burning will occur along the Catalina Highway, and in Spencer Canyon and Whitetail Campground. Approximately 25 acres will be burned.
“This project is intended to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to local communities,” said Santa Catalina District Ranger Charles Woodard. “It’s part of an ongoing fuels reduction project to reduce the threat of wildfire.”
Smoke may be seen from Catalina Highway, Oracle, Summerhaven and Tucson.
No closures are anticipated. Motorists and recreationists are advised to use caution in the area. Firefighters and fire engines will be present on and near roads, trails and recreation areas.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.