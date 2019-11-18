Sheriff Napier releases statement on quadruple amputee arrest

Late in the afternoon on November 13 (Wednesday), the Pima County Sheriff ’s Department received a video from a local media outlet showing conduct by Deputy Van Santen in his handling of two juveniles, one of which was disabled. The conduct we observed on the video at face value is shocking, disturbing and personally saddening to watch. However, we understand that a short video segment may not represent the complete picture of any incident. This conduct does appear to be completely incongruent with that which we expect of our personnel. We notified the Office of Professional Standards of the incident that afternoon.