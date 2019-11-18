TPD: Autistic teen reported missing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson need your help locating an autistic teen reported missing from the city’s south side.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesperson for Tucson Police Department, tweeted a photo of 17-year-old Aaron Thomas Sunday night.
He described Thomas as Native American, standing 5′11″ and weighing 250 pounds.
Thomas was last seen near Irvington Road and Nogales Highway around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Dugan. He was wearing a black sweatshirt that reads “Jesus is Enough”. He also was wearing black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with info is asked to call 911 immediately.
