Tucson man gets less than 5 years for crash that killed Ann Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man accused of killing former Pima County Supervisor Ann Day in a car crash three years ago has finally been sentenced.
Jarrad Barnes was handed a sentence of 4 3/4 years on Monday, Nov. 18. He was credited with 719 days of time served so he has just under three years to go. He was also ordered to serve three year’s probation, preform 200 hours of community service and pay $6,567 in restitution.
The fatal crash happened on Ina Road near Oracle in May 2016.
Authorities said Barnes was traveling westbound on Ina when his vehicle crossed the median near North Westward Look Drive and struck Day’s vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Ina. Witnesses said Barnes was going at least 80 mph before the crash.
In April 2018, Barnes was found guilty of negligent homicide, criminal damage, endangerment, DUI and marijuana possession. He was found not guilty of the more serious charge of manslaughter.
According to authorities, Barnes was smiling after the accident, was slurring his speech and bloodshot eyes. Barnes allegedly admitted he smoked marijuana the night before the crash, but claimed he had not had any alcohol. Investigators said they found a drug pipe and could smell marijuana in Barnes’ vehicle.
During sentencing Monday, Judge Deborah Bernini talked about the impact Day has on the community in southern Arizona.
"There are some lives that are worth more than others and she was one of them," Bernini said.
Day’s political career spanned 22 years, including 10 years in the state Senate and 12 years representing District 1, which runs north of the Rillito and includes Oro Valley, parts of Marana and the Catalina Foothills. Ally Miller succeeded her in 2011 after Day retired.
The 77-year-old Day was the sister of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
