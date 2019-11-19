ADOT studying ways to improve east-side access to downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking to make getting downtown from the east side much easier. In order to make that happen, they want to hear from you.
There are four parts to the ADOT study:
- I-10 to State Route 210, also known as Aviation Parkway. ADOT wants to look at connecting I-10 and Aviation from Golf Links Road. They will look at adding four lanes in both directions. ADOT says this would improve access to downtown Tucson.
- I-10 to I-19 interchange. This stretch of I-10 can get backed up with traffic during rush hour. The study looks at how traffic in the area would be affected by adding two lanes in each direction.
- I-10 between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road. ADOT could add up to four lanes in each direction to improve traffic there.
- No action. Finally the study team will evaluate the predicted effect of doing nothing. This would give the team something to compare the first three options to.
There will be a public hearing on Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Lauffer Middle School on 5385 Littletown Road.
If you can’t attend, you can submit your comments HERE.
